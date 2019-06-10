Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Boats from a memorial flotilla that have been in France to commemorate the D-Day anniversary will be on display to the public later near the Crown Pier.

The boats have been part of events in England and France and have now stopped in St Peter Port before heading back to Portsmouth.

The flotilla has been shown off in Portsmouth's historic dockyard, at Pegasus Bridge near Caen and in Cherbourg for the D-Day commemorations which marked 75 years since the landings last week.

The vessels will be available for public viewing from 10:00 until 16:30.