Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Boats from a memorial flotilla that have been in France to commemorate the D-Day anniversary will be on display to the public later near the Crown Pier. The boats have been part of events in England and France and have now stopped in St Peter Port before heading back to Portsmouth. The flotilla has been shown off in Portsmouth's historic dockyard, at Pegasus Bridge near Caen and in Cherbourg for the D-Day commemorations which marked 75 years since the landings last week. The vessels will be available for public viewing from 10:00 until 16:30.
D-Day memorial flotilla on display in Guernsey
James Rabey
BBC Radio Guernsey
Princess Anne to visit Jersey
BBC Radio Jersey
The Princess Royal will be in Jersey later in her role as president of The Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth.
She'll attend a meeting at the showground in Trinity.
Princess Anne will also launch a healthy eating week for schools at Jersey College for Girls in her role of patron of the British Nutrition Foundation.
Three taken to hospital after two-car crash in Guernsey
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Three people were taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Guernsey.
It happened on the Rue D'Albecq in Castel at about 13:20 on Saturday.
A woman from one of the cars was treated for a suspected neck injury at the scene and taken to the emergency department at Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
Two others - who had been in the second car - were examined by emergency ambulance staff and also taken to hospital.
CI weather: A cloudy and showery start before cloud breaks
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
A cloudy start to Monday, with scattered showers spreading north across the area.
Cloud breaking to allow more in the way of sunshine during the afternoon, but the odd shower still possible.
Maximum temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).
Teachers to vote on States new pay offer
BBC Radio Jersey
Teachers in Jersey will vote on Monday evening on whether to accept a new pay offer from the States.
It follows weeks of walkouts, which meant some Jersey pupils were only at school for seven days in May.
The deal will be reviewed at a meeting at the Freedom Church in St Helier at 19:00.