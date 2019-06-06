Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Members of a teachers union say there has been "quite rapid progress" in its pay negotiations with the States and it has temporarily put off calling further strikes.

The National Education Union met on Tuesday and dismissed the latest offer from the States as "insulting".

The plan was for teachers to share the benefits of any savings that could be made in the education system.

But union leader, Ian Stevenson says there has been a productive meeting with the States Employment Board which could lead to an agreement on Friday.

He had intended to give notice of further strikes later, but will now wait and see if that agreement is made.

If it isn't, then he will give notification of further strikes.