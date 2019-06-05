Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's Economic Development Minister insists the island's dog walking rules are fair and practical, despite more than 1,400 people signing a petition calling for a beach where dogs can be allowed off the lead all year round.
At the moment, dogs have to be on the lead on all beaches during the summer months.
But some argue the Island is too small not to have one "free rein" beach and limited exercise could lead to fatter and more unhealthy dogs.
Senator Lyndon Farnham says any changes to the existing system could have "unintended consequences".
Quote Message: If we start to relax regulations on certain beaches, that will undoubtedly lead to stricter regulations on other beaches - and possibly some bans on other beaches. I believe what we have now, in balance, works well. It's relatively fair and if at any stage the assembly is asked to reconsider or relax these rules, first of all we must expect dog owners to be more responsible. from Senator Lyndon Farnham States of Jersey
If we start to relax regulations on certain beaches, that will undoubtedly lead to stricter regulations on other beaches - and possibly some bans on other beaches. I believe what we have now, in balance, works well. It's relatively fair and if at any stage the assembly is asked to reconsider or relax these rules, first of all we must expect dog owners to be more responsible.
Chouet quarry plans raise biodiversity concerns
BBC Radio Guernsey
Concerns have been raised about the impact on biodiversity if plans to open a quarry at Chouet go ahead.
An eight-week public consultation on the draft development framework for the site near L'Ancresse common ends on Friday.
Campaigners are urging residents to voice their opinions on the impact a potential new quarry might have before the deadline.
Their concerns include the impact of air pollution if Chouet is used to dig for granite.
The States say comments received will be taken into account when considering development proposals for the site.
The idea was for teachers to help make savings in the classroom which would then be shared between them.
Senator John Le Fondre believed they could save at least 1.6% of the annual wages budget following a review of the education system.
He said the deal "provides additional benefits to teachers while maintaining financial responsibility".
Teachers would then get back half of what they'd helped to save.
Union leaders described the offer as "derisory" and said a pay rise for teachers shouldn't depend on making cuts to young people's education, especially when the States have committed to putting children first.
No dates have yet been announced for further strikes.
Weather: Sunny with cloud and showers likely
Variable amounts of cloud will allow for bright or sunny breaks to develop.
Some showers are likely and these could be heavy at times with a small chance of thunder.
Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
