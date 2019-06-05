Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's Economic Development Minister insists the island's dog walking rules are fair and practical, despite more than 1,400 people signing a petition calling for a beach where dogs can be allowed off the lead all year round.

At the moment, dogs have to be on the lead on all beaches during the summer months.

But some argue the Island is too small not to have one "free rein" beach and limited exercise could lead to fatter and more unhealthy dogs.

Senator Lyndon Farnham says any changes to the existing system could have "unintended consequences".

