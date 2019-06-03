Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates from Monday 3 June 2019

  1. Teachers at 'breaking point' over pay

    BBC Radio Jersey

    The leaders of a Jersey teachers union say their pay negotiations are now at 'breaking point'.

    The National Education Union has already carried out eight days of strikes, warning there could be more if the States fail to offer more money.

    The regional secretary of the organisation, Ian Stevenson, said they had given the States Employment Board until 31 May to accept a deal discussed on the 17 May, or face the possibility of more strikes.

    Mr Stevenson says the board has rejected any proposals from the union without offering any new suggestions, simply trying to dictate the terms of any settlement.

    Union members will meet Tuesday to discuss the way forward before leaders meet the board again on Wednesday.

