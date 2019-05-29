Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Ports of Jersey claims that one of the reasons it was listed as the fifth worst airport in the country for delays is because passengers turn up late. The records of 24 airports were examined in a report, based on data from the Civil Aviation Authority. A spokesman for the Ports says Jersey is affected by delays from other airports, bad weather and passengers not arriving on time.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'Passengers turn up late'
BBC Radio Jersey
The Ports of Jersey claims that one of the reasons it was listed as the fifth worst airport in the country for delays is because passengers turn up late.
The records of 24 airports were examined in a report, based on data from the Civil Aviation Authority.
A spokesman for the Ports says Jersey is affected by delays from other airports, bad weather and passengers not arriving on time.
New household waste recycling centre open
BBC Radio Guernsey
A new household waste recycling centre in Guernsey has opened to the public for the first time.
The Longue Hougue site has taken a year to build at a cost of £2m and is based on facilities in use across the UK, with ramps to access recycling skips.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache, who cut the ribbon on Monday morning, said he hoped the centre would help encourage more people to recycle.