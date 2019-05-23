Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Politicians will continue to debate later what should be done with building or construction waste in Guernsey.

Proposals on the table are to extend the current dumping site at Longue Hougue, or use the waste to extend the harbour at St Peter Port or St Sampson.

Among the other issues discussed on the first day of the May States meeting was air pollution around Guernsey's power plant, the committee responsible for States' assets said it wanted to use profits to reduce prices, and changes to a public servants pension scheme were passed.