Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

More than four out of five nurses and midwives are unhappy with their pay, according to a report.

The work completed by The Inspiring Leaders Network on behalf of the States found that the strategic approach to pay and reward is not working in the way intended.

The report states that the the current system is no longer fit for purpose and doesn't have the confidence of employees.

PA Copyright: PA

This week members of the Royal College of Nursing voiced their anger at a lack of progress on pay progression.

The States committee behind pay negotiations, Policy and Resources, said the next pay negotiations are scheduled for 25 June, although officials are trying to find an earlier available date.