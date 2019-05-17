Live
Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Four out of five nurses 'unhappy with their pay'
- Five men to be sentenced for raping woman
- Updates from Friday 17 May 2019
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Channel Islands weather: Rather cloudy, patchy rain later
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
It will be a rather cloudy day with the cloud thickening enough at times to give some spots of rain or drizzle later.
Generally gentle north-easterly winds.
Maximum Temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F)
LiveLiveChannel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel IslandsFollow
Four out of five nurses 'unhappy with their pay'
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
More than four out of five nurses and midwives are unhappy with their pay, according to a report.
The work completed by The Inspiring Leaders Network on behalf of the States found that the strategic approach to pay and reward is not working in the way intended.
The report states that the the current system is no longer fit for purpose and doesn't have the confidence of employees.
This week members of the Royal College of Nursing voiced their anger at a lack of progress on pay progression.
The States committee behind pay negotiations, Policy and Resources, said the next pay negotiations are scheduled for 25 June, although officials are trying to find an earlier available date.
Five men to be sentenced for raping woman
BBC Radio Jersey
Five men who pleaded guilty to raping a woman in Jersey will be sentenced in the Royal Court later.
Oprea Dobre, Florin Calin, Dorel Diaconu and brothers Marius and Alexandru Dobrin each admitted two counts of rape.
The men - aged between 18 and 24 and all from Romania - will be sentenced later today.