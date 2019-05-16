Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey Fire & Rescue Copyright: Jersey Fire & Rescue

The States of Jersey is to challenge a Royal Court ruling about pensions for firemen.

In 2016, the States agreed there was not enough money in the pensions pot for States workers and forced them to accept a different, less lucrative deal.

The Employment Board told workers that, because of that move, instead of getting a pension based on their final salary, it would be based on average salary instead.

The board acknowledged that would not be worth as much, but said the cut was necessary. Firefighters challenged the change, saying it went against their agreed conditions.

The Employment Tribunal agreed and the States referred the matter to the Royal Court. That again ruled in favour of the firefighters.

Now the board has decided to take the matter even further, to the Court of Appeal.

It is not known how much this legal process is costing taxpayers.

The Employment Board said it would not comment any further until the case was resolved.