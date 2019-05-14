Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Amateur pilots being investigated after Sala death

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Amateur pilots, who could be offering flights for money, are being investigated by Channel Island authorities.

    The so-called grey charters are coming under close scrutiny after the death of the footballer Emiliano Sala and his pilot David Ibbotson.

    Mr Ibbotson was not licensed to carry paying passengers and the tragedy has shone a light on the world of such charters.

    These are unlicensed flights including the use of foreign-registered planes for air taxi work.

    The director of civil aviation, Dominic Lazarus, who's in charge of non-commercial flying, confirmed there was one ongoing case and several others were being looked at.

    Footballer, Emiliano Sala (left) was on board a plane being flown by pilot David Ibbotson
    Copyright: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID IBBOTSON
    Image caption: Footballer, Emiliano Sala (left) was on board a plane being flown by pilot David Ibbotson
