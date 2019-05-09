Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is flying the Jersey flag at its headquarters in London today.

The MoJ is responsible for managing the constitutional relationship between the UK government and the Crown Dependencies.

Minister with responsibility for Crown Dependency business within Whitehall, Lord Keen of Elie said he was "pleased" to be flying the flag to mark the island’s Liberation Day and "to celebrate the important relationship that exists between the UK and the Crown Dependencies".

Jersey’s Minister for external relations, senator Ian Gorst said Liberation Day was the most important day in the island's calendar and "the MoJ’s decision to mark it in this way demonstrates the close understanding we have developed over many years”.