Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Power station generators 'causing health concerns'
Hayden Atkins
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey power station generators are causing health concerns among St Sampson's residents, a local politician says.
Deputy David de Lisle said he was concerned enough about the issue to ask questions at the May States meeting.
Deputy De Lisle, who represents the West, said worries among people who lived in the parish were increasing, and the effects of emissions were having a detrimental impact on health across the whole island.
In framing his second question, Deputy De Lisle says that Guernsey Electricity has the responsibility to model and monitor emission discharges.
Guernsey Electricity said it "understands" that operating the power station had an impact on the community and the environment, but that it operated within safe limits.
His questions will be put to the president of the States' Trading Supervisory Board, Peter Ferbrache, during the 22 May States meeting.
Large events will soon be back at Jersey's Fort Regent seven weeks after a risk review closed it for concerts because of safety concerns.
The former fort, an early 19th Century landmark, overlooks St Helier.
It has remained open for its day-to-day use at its leisure centre, but six events had to be reorganised after a review made a series of recommendations.
They included a cap on how many people could be in the building at one time, and the venue is being limited to only have a maximum of 1,170 people.
Deputy Hugh Raymond, from the fort's Political Steering Group, said he was looking forward to welcoming back events, but returning the venue to its previous capacity of more than 2,000 would need "considerable investment".
He said the site was due to be ready for events by the end of the month.
