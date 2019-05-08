Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey power station generators are causing health concerns among St Sampson's residents, a local politician says.

Deputy David de Lisle said he was concerned enough about the issue to ask questions at the May States meeting.

Deputy De Lisle, who represents the West, said worries among people who lived in the parish were increasing, and the effects of emissions were having a detrimental impact on health across the whole island.

In framing his second question, Deputy De Lisle says that Guernsey Electricity has the responsibility to model and monitor emission discharges.

Guernsey Electricity said it "understands" that operating the power station had an impact on the community and the environment, but that it operated within safe limits.

His questions will be put to the president of the States' Trading Supervisory Board, Peter Ferbrache, during the 22 May States meeting.