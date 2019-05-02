Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Paramedics have been providing medical cover in Sark since the island's doctor was taken ill in mid-April.

The St John Ambulance Guernsey said paramedics from the emergency ambulance service have been based at the Sark Medical Centre where they have been assessing and treating islanders and visitors.

They have also been on-call through the night to respond to medical emergencies.

The service said paramedics had volunteered to work during periods when they would normally be off duty, meaning there had not been any impact on the operations of the emergency ambulance service in Guernsey.

St John has an agreement to provide support for Sark when the regular doctor is not available and responded to a request from the authorities on the island.