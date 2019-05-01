Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 1 May 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Weather: Cloudy day ahead with some sunny intervals

    BBC Weather

    A mostly cloudy day with just a few patches of rain.

    A few bright or sunny intervals will develop at times with light winds.

    Highs of 13C (55F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Jersey teachers strike to go ahead

    BBC Radio Jersey

    A strike by Jersey teachers will go ahead after last-minute talks between unions and States representatives failed to find a compromise.

    Discussions went on into the evening on Tuesday, but broke up without agreement. It comes after teaching union representatives rejected the States' latest pay offer.

    The National Education Union has asked its members to rally at the Weighbridge later.

    It's the first of eight planned strike days.

    Thirteen schools will be closed.

Back to top