Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A mostly cloudy day with just a few patches of rain. A few bright or sunny intervals will develop at times with light winds. Highs of 13C (55F). Jersey: Guernsey:
Jersey teachers strike to go ahead
A strike by Jersey teachers will go ahead after last-minute talks between unions and States representatives failed to find a compromise.
Discussions went on into the evening on Tuesday, but broke up without agreement. It comes after teaching union representatives rejected the States' latest pay offer.
The National Education Union has asked its members to rally at the Weighbridge later.
It's the first of eight planned strike days.
Thirteen schools will be closed.