Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The two most senior members of staff at Guernsey's St John Emergency Ambulance Service have left the organisation, although it is unclear why.

The Commandery of St John in Guernsey says it has recently completed a review of its corporate structure in the Bailiwick.

As a result, Chief Ambulance Officer Ali Marquis and her deputy, Joel de Woolfson, have left their roles.

Now St John Ambulance and Rescue Services, and the other voluntary and charitably funded services - St John Guernsey - are being amalgamated into a single company, where all ambulance and first aid related activities will be delivered via a single legal entity, to be renamed St John Ambulance Guernsey.

Newly appointed chairman, Roy Tilleard, says the decision is backed by the island's Health and Social Care Committee.