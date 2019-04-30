Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Two senior ambulance staff leave in organisation shake-up
BBC Radio Guernsey
The two most senior members of staff at Guernsey's St John Emergency Ambulance Service have left the organisation, although it is unclear why.
The Commandery of St John in Guernsey says it has recently completed a review of its corporate structure in the Bailiwick.
As a result, Chief Ambulance Officer Ali Marquis and her deputy, Joel de Woolfson, have left their roles.
Now St John Ambulance and Rescue Services, and the other voluntary and charitably funded services - St John Guernsey - are being amalgamated into a single company, where all ambulance and first aid related activities will be delivered via a single legal entity, to be renamed St John Ambulance Guernsey.
Newly appointed chairman, Roy Tilleard, says the decision is backed by the island's Health and Social Care Committee.
Speed limit cut plans considered in St Lawrence
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's authorities want to reduce the speed limit outside Bel Royal School as part of a review of driving in St Lawrence.
Speed limits were cut to 30mph several years ago. Transport officials are looking to see if there should be proposals to cut it even further.
They also want to increase the parish's network of green lanes and address concerns of people living on quiet roads.
Islanders have been invited to share their thoughts at St Lawrence parish hall on Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning.
Anyone If you can't make it to the events, you will be able to fill in an online questionnaire from this weekend which will be accessible from here.
No runway progress on the horizon
BBC Radio Guernsey
No more time will be spent looking into a potential runway extension according to the president of Guernsey's Committee for Economic Development.
At the end of last week States members voted 20-19 against investigating the business case for lengthening the island's runway.
Deputy Charles Parkinson says "what's done is done" and that nothing will now be brought back to the States this political term.
Last minute talks on school strikes
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's government is due to hold last minute talks with teaching union representatives today - on the eve of a series of school strikes.
The National Education Union has previously said there will be eight separate walkouts - starting on Wednesday - unless a new pay deal is put on the table.
It comes after teachers rejected their latest pay offer - worth inflation plus 1.3% from January 2020.
Parents are being warned to prepare for varying levels of disruption if the strikes go ahead.
