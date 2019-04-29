Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

A car was completely destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Guernsey, police have said.

The Volkswagen Golf was parked in the car park on Bulwer Avenue, St Sampson when the incident happened some time between 23:50 on Friday and 00:10 on Saturday.

Officers said the car was "damaged beyond repair" while another vehicle, parked close by, was also damaged by the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 725 111.