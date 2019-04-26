Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey's politicians have handed responsibility of looking into the island's runway extension to the Economic Development Committee. An amendment had been placed by Deputy Charles Parkinson, head of Economic Development, that he drives the work moving forward, taking it from Policy and Resources. Politicians said the island hoped to get more airlines to fly in if the runway was extended.
Guernsey runway extension project changes hands
Weather: Wet with strong winds in places
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
A wet and cloudy start to Friday with rain falling throughout the morning.
It should become drier for a time during the afternoon, but it will remain cloudy.
Winds are expected to become very strong in places.
Maximum temperature: 12C (54F).