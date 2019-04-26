Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates from Friday 26 April 2019

  1. Guernsey runway extension project changes hands

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Guernsey's politicians have handed responsibility of looking into the island's runway extension to the Economic Development Committee.

    Runway
    An amendment had been placed by Deputy Charles Parkinson, head of Economic Development, that he drives the work moving forward, taking it from Policy and Resources.

    Politicians said the island hoped to get more airlines to fly in if the runway was extended.

  2. Weather: Wet with strong winds in places

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    Weather
    A wet and cloudy start to Friday with rain falling throughout the morning.

    It should become drier for a time during the afternoon, but it will remain cloudy.

    Winds are expected to become very strong in places.

    Maximum temperature: 12C (54F).

