Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

- Updates from Thursday 25 April 2019
- Trial closure of Guernsey road criticised by locals
Guernsey FC handed relegation lifeline
Guernsey FC get a lifeline in their fight to avoid relegation from the Isthmian League after rivals Greenwich Borough are docked points.Read more
Weather: Sunny spells and showers
Some sunny spells at times but with areas of cloud too.
There will be a continuing chance of showers.
Highs of 12C (53F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Yellow weather warning issued across islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Winds of force six can be expected across the islands, Jersey Met has said.
Trial closure of Guernsey road criticised by locals
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Rue A L'or will close for nine months as part of a trial after complaints of large vehicles and cars entering the lane at speed from Le Vauquiedor.
The temporary closure will stop access to the section of Rue A L'or between Richmond Avenue and Le Vauquiedor, except for access to premises and bikes.
The trial is set to start on 5 May but has already been criticised by residents who live in neighbouring Richmond Avenue.
Some say it's a "rather strange" decision, while others worry the "experiment" won't pay off.