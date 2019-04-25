Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Thursday 25 April 2019
  2. Trial closure of Guernsey road criticised by locals

  3. Weather: Sunny spells and showers

    BBC Weather

    Some sunny spells at times but with areas of cloud too.

    There will be a continuing chance of showers.

    Highs of 12C (53F).

    Jersey:

    jersey weather
    Guernsey:

    guernsey weather
  4. Yellow weather warning issued across islands

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Winds of force six can be expected across the islands, Jersey Met has said.

    weather warning
  5. Trial closure of Guernsey road criticised by locals

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    The Rue A L'or will close for nine months as part of a trial after complaints of large vehicles and cars entering the lane at speed from Le Vauquiedor.

    The temporary closure will stop access to the section of Rue A L'or between Richmond Avenue and Le Vauquiedor, except for access to premises and bikes.

    The trial is set to start on 5 May but has already been criticised by residents who live in neighbouring Richmond Avenue.

    Some say it's a "rather strange" decision, while others worry the "experiment" won't pay off.

    Rue A L'or
