Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Updates from Wednesday 24 April 2019
- Superman star Cavill to repeat the Durrell Challenge
- Calls to stop fishing in parts of Bouley Bay
- Dog-walkers told to take pets' waste home
Jersey to host Exeter City in pre-season
Jersey announce they are to face League Two side Exeter City in a pre-season game at the end of June.Read more
Calls to stop fishing in parts of Bouley Bay
BBC Radio Jersey
There are calls for parts of Bouley Bay to be left alone so stocks of fish can replenish.
Kevin McIlwee - from Jersey Marine Conservation - says local species are disappearing after he found a huge amount of fishing lines in the area.
He says if fishermen volunteer not to fish in the area it could improve the situation...
Cope to return to Jersey Reds
Fly-half Brendan Cope is to return to Jersey Reds in the summer after a season at Yorkshire Carnegie.Read more
CI weather: Rain clearing before some sun and showers
BBC Weather
Wednesday morning will see any lingering overnight rain clear to leave it dry with sunny spells. Further sunshine in the afternoon but the chance of a heavy shower later. Cooler, with a brisk southerly wind.
Maximum temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Dog-walkers told to take pets' waste home
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's Environment Department is telling dog-walkers to take their bags of dog poo home.
It comes after bags of dog poo were left on the ground at Grosnez where there is usually a bin.
Officials said the bin was stolen.
The department said it would replace it and clean up the mess as soon as possible.
Havre des Pas festival may not take place this summer
Jersey Evening Post
One of Jersey’s most popular summer festivals may not take place this year following a breakdown in relations between the organisers and St Helier parish authorities.
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel IslandsFollow
Superman star Cavill to repeat the Durrell Challenge
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey actor Henry Cavill, will once again be joining the Durrell challenge this year.
The 13km road race is on Sunday 12th May, starting in St. Helier and finishing at the zoo.
All those entered in the race will automatically get free entry into the zoo.