Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  Updates from Wednesday 24 April 2019
  2. Superman star Cavill to repeat the Durrell Challenge
  3. Calls to stop fishing in parts of Bouley Bay
  4. Dog-walkers told to take pets' waste home

  2. Calls to stop fishing in parts of Bouley Bay

    BBC Radio Jersey

    There are calls for parts of Bouley Bay to be left alone so stocks of fish can replenish.

    Kevin McIlwee - from Jersey Marine Conservation - says local species are disappearing after he found a huge amount of fishing lines in the area.

    He says if fishermen volunteer not to fish in the area it could improve the situation...

    Video caption: The Jersey Marine Conservation says local species are disappearing

  4. CI weather: Rain clearing before some sun and showers

    BBC Weather

    Wednesday morning will see any lingering overnight rain clear to leave it dry with sunny spells. Further sunshine in the afternoon but the chance of a heavy shower later. Cooler, with a brisk southerly wind.

    Maximum temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).

    Jersey:

    Guernsey:

  5. Dog-walkers told to take pets' waste home

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey's Environment Department is telling dog-walkers to take their bags of dog poo home.

    It comes after bags of dog poo were left on the ground at Grosnez where there is usually a bin.

    Officials said the bin was stolen.

    The department said it would replace it and clean up the mess as soon as possible.

  8. Superman star Cavill to repeat the Durrell Challenge

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey actor Henry Cavill, will once again be joining the Durrell challenge this year.

    The 13km road race is on Sunday 12th May, starting in St. Helier and finishing at the zoo.

    All those entered in the race will automatically get free entry into the zoo.

