Live
Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Police hunting Staffordshire bull terrier that 'killed cat'
- Jersey planning law change recommended
- Updates from Thursday 18 April 2019
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Unions to meet States ahead of strikes
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's States will meet teachers unions next week after they announced eight days of strikes.
The National Education Union says it will walk out over four weeks in May over the pay dispute.
The Chamber of Commerce has called on the States to give free childcare to parents who have to give up work to look after their children when the strikes are on.
The States has asked the union to reconsider its decision.
Hazy sunshine for the islands
Planning law change recommended
BBC Radio Jersey
A scrutiny panel is suggesting Jersey should change its planning laws so the States has responsibility for approving or rejecting major infrastructure projects - such as the hospital.
At the moment, the final decision falls to the environment minister.
The chief minister - in response to the scrutiny report - partially accepts the recommendation.
Police hunting Staffordshire bull terrier that 'killed cat'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Police are trying to trace the owner of a Staffordshire bull terrier which attacked and killed a cat in St Sampson.
It happened on Friday at about 14:00 on Les Osmonds Lane.
An investigation's been launched and Guernsey Police said they want to speak to anyone who saw what happened.