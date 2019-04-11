Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
- Hospital parking extension starts next week
- Proposed parental leave plans 'unfair'
- GSPCA shocked as animals dumped on doorstep
- Updates from Thursday 11 April 2019
First animals dumped at GSPCA in more than a decade
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Two musk turtles were dumped at the animal shelter in St Andrew - the first time this has happened in more than a decade.
The GSPCA said it was "shocked" to find the abandoned animals on Sunday with no note and "not in an obvious area".
The charity said the turtles could have escaped the container they were in or been harmed as they were in "unsuitable conditions" on arrival - but thankfully they were okay.
The GSPCA added the shelter is manned 24/7 and on a Sunday, the reception area is open between 11:00 and 16:00 - as well as there being a 24-hour emergency helpline on 01481 257 261.
Proposed parental leave plans 'unfair' says constable
BBC Radio Jersey
The constable of St Mary wants businesses with fewer than five employees to be able to opt-out of proposed new rules allowing all new parents in Jersey up to a year off work - with six weeks on full pay.
John Le Bailly says small businesses will struggle to find replacement staff if the States agrees to the social security minister's plan, which is due to be debated at the end of the month.
He says the proposal is "totally unfair" to the tax-paying public and claims it's taxpayers who will bear the cost of the pay claims through increased prices and social security contributions.
He added that having children is a life choice, and this proposal works against those who choose not to have a family.
Ministers have described their family-friendly plan as a progressive move aimed at encouraging more balance in childcare roles.
Hospital parking extension starts next week
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Work to create more parking spaces at Guernsey's hospital will begin next week.
The project will see 81 new spaces built, with completion planned for July.
The method of building them will use the more environmentally friendly gridded matting method, to prevent the need for digging.
One diseased tree will be removed, while additional trees will be planted around the site.
Parking has long been a problem at Princess Elizabeth Hospital, with previous suggested solutions including paid parking, or a system involving odd or even number plates being allowed on certain days.
Weather: A dry and sunny day
BBC Weather
A dry morning with some sunshine and passing banks of cloud.
Into the afternoon, there will be lengthier periods of sunshine possible.
Highs of 10C (50F).
