Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Two musk turtles were dumped at the animal shelter in St Andrew - the first time this has happened in more than a decade.

The GSPCA said it was "shocked" to find the abandoned animals on Sunday with no note and "not in an obvious area".

The charity said the turtles could have escaped the container they were in or been harmed as they were in "unsuitable conditions" on arrival - but thankfully they were okay.

GSPCA Copyright: GSPCA

Quote Message: We are looking at our CCTV to see what happened exactly but at this stage we are unsure why they would just dump the two turtles as if they had asked for help we would have found them somewhere at the GSPCA." from Steve Byrne GSPCA We are looking at our CCTV to see what happened exactly but at this stage we are unsure why they would just dump the two turtles as if they had asked for help we would have found them somewhere at the GSPCA." Steve Byrne GSPCA

The GSPCA added the shelter is manned 24/7 and on a Sunday, the reception area is open between 11:00 and 16:00 - as well as there being a 24-hour emergency helpline on 01481 257 261.