Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Still a 'long way to go' on Guernsey disabled access
BBC Radio Guernsey
The States disability champion says despite some improvements to accessibility, Guernsey still has a long way to go.
Deputy Sarah Hansmann Rouxel was speaking as surveyors from AccessAble are on the island carrying out a two-week review of facilities and venues in order to update their app, which highlights disabled-friendly locations.
She says the historic layout of Guernsey creates many barriers to inclusion and we should be adopting the best possible standards and not hide behind the excuse.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Jersey residency rules for young people 'could expand'
BBC Radio Jersey
A law change allowing children of midwives, nurses and social workers to get jobs in Jersey without living in the island for five years first could be extended to other professions.
The new rules - which come into effect today - will apply to young people between the ages of 16 and 25.
Constable Chris Taylor, Assistant Chief Minister, says the intention is to expand it to other jobs, like teachers.
"We want consistency, " he said.
"We want people who are here making Jersey their home, making their careers here and we are not having different people one day to the next."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Still a 'long way to go' on Guernsey disabled access
BBC Radio Guernsey
The States disability champion says despite some improvements to accessibility, Guernsey still has a long way to go.
Deputy Sarah Hansmann Rouxel was speaking as surveyors from AccessAble are on the island carrying out a two-week review of facilities and venues in order to update their app, which highlights disabled-friendly locations.
She says the historic layout of Guernsey creates many barriers to inclusion and we should be adopting the best possible standards and not hide behind the excuse.
Jersey residency rules for young people 'could expand'
BBC Radio Jersey
A law change allowing children of midwives, nurses and social workers to get jobs in Jersey without living in the island for five years first could be extended to other professions.
The new rules - which come into effect today - will apply to young people between the ages of 16 and 25.
Constable Chris Taylor, Assistant Chief Minister, says the intention is to expand it to other jobs, like teachers.
"We want consistency, " he said.
"We want people who are here making Jersey their home, making their careers here and we are not having different people one day to the next."
Weather: Cloudy with some rain
BBC Weather
It will be cloudy this morning with periods of rain and drizzle.
Also breezy and rather cool.
The rain should clear gradually later and the skies will brighten up though the wind and cool temperatures are set to remain.
Maximum temperature: 7 to 10C (45 to 50F).