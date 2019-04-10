Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The States disability champion says despite some improvements to accessibility, Guernsey still has a long way to go.

Deputy Sarah Hansmann Rouxel was speaking as surveyors from AccessAble are on the island carrying out a two-week review of facilities and venues in order to update their app, which highlights disabled-friendly locations.

She says the historic layout of Guernsey creates many barriers to inclusion and we should be adopting the best possible standards and not hide behind the excuse.