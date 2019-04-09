Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A rather cloudy morning with the chance of one or two light showers. Drier for a time around the middle of the day with brighter spells but the chance of a shower will return later. Cool and breezy. Maximum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F).
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Weather: Cool and cloudy with the chance of showers
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
A rather cloudy morning with the chance of one or two light showers.
Drier for a time around the middle of the day with brighter spells but the chance of a shower will return later. Cool and breezy.
Maximum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F).