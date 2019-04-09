Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 9 April 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Weather: Cool and cloudy with the chance of showers

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    A rather cloudy morning with the chance of one or two light showers.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Drier for a time around the middle of the day with brighter spells but the chance of a shower will return later. Cool and breezy.

    Maximum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F).

Back to top