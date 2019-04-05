Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It is claimed Guernsey could record one of the highest household recycling rates in Europe this year.
Guernsey Waste is forecasting rates could be as high as 65%, compared to the UK, which recorded a 55% rate in 2017.
States Trading Supervisory Board President Peter Ferbrache says the figures show the importance of recycling had been "dripping into the public's consciousness".
"The proof of the pudding has been in the eating - it's been successful so far."
Flats and hotel part of £70m regeneration plans
BBC Radio Jersey
A new 122-room Premier Inn hotel will be built opposite the former Odeon Cinema in St Helier, if plans due to be submitted within the next few weeks are approved.
More than 140 one and two-bedroom flats will also be created by Jersey property development company Le Masurier, as part of a £70m regeneration project.
But existing businesses in Bath Street and Rue du Funchal will be forced to close, as an entire block - owned and let by Le Masurier - will be demolished to make way for the new development.
Managing Director Brian McCarthy admits not all their tenants have taken the news well.
Quote Message: I think that's inevitable, if you're asking someone to vacate a premises that they may have been in for many years, but all we can do really is adhere to the lease agreement that they've entered into, and give them fair and reasonable notice that we need them to vacate... I think what we're creating here is going to be a vibrant new quarter of St Helier. We're going to create a new community. I think businesses here will see that as a thriving opportunity." from Brian McCarthy Managing Director, Le Masurier
Channel Islands weather: Showers and feeling warmer
Channel Islands weather: Showers and feeling warmer
BBC Weather
There will be a few showers at first, but some pulses of more persistent rain are likely to move up from the south from mid-morning onwards. It will feel a touch warmer than recent days.
Maximum temperature: 9C (48F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
'No Flybe commitment beyond summer'
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey authorities do not expect any immediate changes to Flybe flights operating to the island, but they have no information beyond the summer season, Ports of Jersey said.
Flybe is cutting some of its services to UK cities - such as Cardiff and Exeter - after disruption caused by a shortage of pilots and a reorganisation of the company.
Flybe has recently been in financial difficulties, and was bought out by a consortium led by Virgin.
New 25mph zones come into effect on Sunday
BBC Radio Guernsey
New 25mph speed limits will come into effect in Guernsey on Sunday.
A total of 81 new 25mph zones will broadly cover all roads within "parish centres" in the Island Development Plan.
There will be a reduced speed limit on roads surrounding Blanchelande College.
Speed markings will be painted on the road surfaces at the start of the new speed limit areas.
States of Guernsey Traffic and Highway Services says the aim of the reduced speed limits is to "help improve road safety, particularly for people that travel by foot and cycle".