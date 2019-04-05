Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

It is claimed Guernsey could record one of the highest household recycling rates in Europe this year.

Guernsey Waste is forecasting rates could be as high as 65%, compared to the UK, which recorded a 55% rate in 2017.

States Trading Supervisory Board President Peter Ferbrache says the figures show the importance of recycling had been "dripping into the public's consciousness".

"The proof of the pudding has been in the eating - it's been successful so far."