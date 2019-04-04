Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Laurie Baker has been appointed as Guernsey's director of education, taking over from Andrew Warren who has been in the post since June 2018.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Ms Baker, who has been director of education Hillingdon Borough Council, starts her new job in August.

She is moving to Guernsey from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, with her partner and two children.

Deputy Matt Fallaize, President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said her appointment was a "positive step forward as we continue to work on the transformation of all areas of education".

Ms Baker said it was an "incredibly exciting time" for education and she was "delighted" to be taking up the job.