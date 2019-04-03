Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  Updates from Wednesday 3 April 2019

  3. Quarter of Jersey non-residential fires due to cigarettes

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Almost a quarter of fires in non-residential buildings in Jersey have been linked to smoking.

    A Freedom of Information request revealed the fire service were called out to 90 cases of fires in commercial buildings in the last three years.

    Twenty of those were caused by cigarettes.

    fire engine
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Weather: Showers expected with hail and thunder possible

    BBC Weather

    Sunny spells and showers are expected today - some heavy.

    Hail and thunder is also a possibility.

    Highs of 7C (44F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    guernsey weather
    Copyright: BBC

  5. Concern for missing Guernsey boy, 15

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A 15-year-old boy is missing from Guernsey, police have said.

    Officers added they are concerned for the welfare of Billy Devaney.

    Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre on 01481 725111.

    Billy Devaney
    Copyright: Guernsey Police

  6. Guernsey travel: Northside road partially blocked

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    At Northside, near Rabeys, the road is partially blocked due to a two-car crash.

    Guernsey Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

  7. Isolated thunderstorms expected across islands

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    thunder warning
    Copyright: Jersey Met
