Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's largest teaching union claims the States Employment Board (SEB) is paying no attention to the concerns of its members.

It follows strike action from teachers and the threat of more to come over the ongoing pay dispute.

Marina Mauger, from The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT), says teachers feel the States aren't taking them seriously.

Union members are expected to refuse to cover for absent colleagues next term and officials have warned the States there could be a series of strikes.

SEB told States members it had to safeguard the island's savings because of the threat of Brexit and pressure over the island's tax arrangements.