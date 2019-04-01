Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight in Jersey on Saturday night.
It happened in the area of Gloucester Street, by the Adelphi Lounge pub, at about 22:30.
It's believed a 52-year-old man was was punched by a 21-year-old man, Jersey Police said.
The suspect, who had a bicycle with him, was arrested at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.
Both men are known to each other, police added.
A young woman with a pram was also present
during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact States of Jersey Police.
Legal aid costs could be shared under new plans
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey's government has asked people who should foot the bill for people who can't afford legal representation for criminal trials.
Legal aid is currently paid for by lawyers, but politicians are now reviewing plans for the government to share the cost.
The government would fund criminal case costs and the lawyers would cover civil cases.
Under other proposed changes, the legal aid scheme could become legally recognised - it isn't written into Jersey law at present.
A panel which is reviewing the proposals is hoping to hear the views of people before the States debate next month.
Measles vaccination figures drop
Edward Rowe
BBC Radio Guernsey
The number of people vaccinated against measles in Guernsey has dropped.
The health committee is calling for people to be vigilant following outbreaks of measles in England, mainland Europe and USA.
In the last few years, the levels of those who have been vaccinated has dropped from 96% to 92%.
The Director of Public Health, Nicki Brink said while it's still a high number - and there haven't been any cases of measles in recent years - the fall is "concerning" and she reminded all parents whose children haven't been vaccinated to reconsider.
Health Protection Nurse Jo Rocha said vaccinating children is particularly important at this time of year, as many islanders could be travelling abroad to areas where there could be measles outbreaks.
Weather: A dry day with sunny spells
BBC Weather
A generally dry and settled morning with some sunny spells.
Later, further dry weather is expected and there will be more sunshine at times too.
Breezy at first but winds will ease.
Highs of 14C (57F)
Jersey:
Guernsey: