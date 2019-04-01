Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight in Jersey on Saturday night.

It happened in the area of Gloucester Street, by the Adelphi Lounge pub, at about 22:30.

It's believed a 52-year-old man was was punched by a 21-year-old man, Jersey Police said.

The suspect, who had a bicycle with him, was arrested at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.

Both men are known to each other, police added.

A young woman with a pram was also present during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact States of Jersey Police.