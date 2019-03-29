Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  Updates from Friday 29 March 2019

  1. Weather: Fine and sunny with light winds

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    It will be a bright start with a small risk of mist and low cloud.

    It will be a fine and mainly sunny day, with light northeast winds that may strengthen a little in the afternoon.

    Maximum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F)

  2. Deputies back having final say on UK laws

    Rob Byrne

    BBC News Online

    Guernsey politicians have unanimously backed a move to give deputies the final say on registering UK laws locally.

    The move has been hastened by attempts by MPs to force transparency measures on Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man.

    Thirty-five deputies backed the move, but five were absent for the vote.

    Some questioned whether it would be rejected by the UK's Privy Council, which currently rubber stamps island laws before they are registered in Guernsey's Royal Court.

    Chief Minister Gavin St Pier told the Assembly the island's Procurer had advised that was not the case.

    The new law will mirror Jersey's which means that any Acts of the UK Parliament or and Order in Council which extends an Act to the island will need to be approved by Guernsey politicians before being registered domestically.

