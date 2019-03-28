Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Campaigners have reacted angrily to the news that wills and inheritance matters in Guernsey will still be dealt with by the Ecclesiastical Court until at least next year.

That's despite Guernsey's most senior politician announcing it was his ambition to end this process by the start of this year.

Last June, Deputy Gavin St Pier told the States that money brought in by processing a will would go to the States to distribute, rather than the Church of England through the Ecclesiastical Court.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

He said this model was outdated and out of sync with most European countries.

The timetable he set out was that this would be complete by the start of this year, but now Policy and Resources is targeting 2020.

Campaigners for the changes say this is a poor show from the States and is an issue which needs to be resolved before the next General Election.