Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

- Updates from Wednesday 27 March 2019
- Guernsey hospital modernisation to be discussed at States
More than 80 cases of potential water pollution in Jersey
There have been 81 cases of potential pollution in Jersey's water since the start of 2019, but officials say drinking water remains unaffected.
The cases, showing contaminants in the island's streams and reservoirs, are currently under investigation
Jersey Water Chief Operating Officer Helier Smith said islanders should not worry about drinking mains water as no pollution had been found in treated sites.
CI weather: Mostly sunny and mild
Alex Osborne
Any mist and fog patches will lift to leave it dry with sunny periods and patchy cloud.
Winds will be light and variable in direction.
Maximum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).
States meeting to debate £93m modernisation of hospital
Edward Rowe
The States of Guernsey's March meeting starts on Wednesday.
The biggest items on the agenda include a multimillion-pound project to modernise the island's hospital, with members to be told that the work could see up to £93m spent over the next decade.
The rights of residents from smaller islands living in Guernsey, and laws designed to protect the island's independence are also on the agenda.
Statements are also due to be read, including an update on the undersea electricity cable which may need to be replaced following a number of complex faults over the last six months or so. Guernsey Electricity announced in February that it was looking at replacing one of its undersea cables connected to Jersey
The meeting will start at 09:30.