Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Seven schools in Jersey are closed due to strike action over pay.

There's been widespread opposition to the latest pay offer from members of the National Education Union.

Teachers said they were angry they had been offered the Retail Prices Index (RPI) rise plus 1.3% for 2020 after two years of imposed below-inflation deals.

The closed schools are:

Grainville

Haute Vallee

Hautlieu

Jersey College for Girls

Le Rocquier

Les Quennevais

Victoria College

The States has said there is no more money to give workers a better pay rise.