Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 18 March

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Proposed electoral roll 'could cost Guernsey £380k'

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Guernsey's Home Affairs committee wants to create a new electoral roll because its current data is not accurate enough, it says.

    Ballot box
    Copyright: BBC

    The proposed changes, which would take place ahead of Guernsey's 2020 general election, would cost £380,000.

    Committee president Deputy Mary Lowe said the cost was worth it in the long-term.

    She said: "How much price do you put on democracy, and we want to make sure with all the publicity that we get as many people as possible."

  2. Weather: Sunshine to start, cloud and rain later

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    There will be sunshine at first on Monday and the morning will be mostly dry.

    However, cloud will build up later with some light rain or drizzle then expected during the afternoon.

    A less breezy day.

    Maximum Temperature: 7 to 10C (45 to 50F).

  3. Search for Alderney's Roman settlement to continue

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Alderney will welcome a team of historians and archaeologists this summer who are continuing to search for remains of a Roman settlement at Longis Bay.

    Last year they found a Roman paved courtyard and chest-high walls, along with a 2nd Century bronze coin, a glass bead and good quality pottery fragments.

    Roman fort
    Copyright: Philip de Jersey

    Alderney is already home to the UK's best preserved Roman small fort - the 4th Century fortification at a site known as the Nunnery.

    Dr Jason Monaghan, who has been leading excavations in Alderney for the last decade, said the dig would raise the island's profile internationally.

  4. Suspected child sex exploitation reported on Jersey

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Child
    Copyright: Getty

    Twelve cases of suspected child sexual exploitation have been reported to safeguarding services in Jersey since August last year.

    The multi-agency safeguarding hub, which works with police and government departments to protect children, received the reports.

    Police said two young people were currently being supported because of suspected child sexual exploitation.

    Youth workers and police officers are to visit island schools this week to raise awareness of the problem.

