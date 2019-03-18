Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey's Home Affairs committee wants to create a new electoral roll because its current data is not accurate enough, it says.

The proposed changes, which would take place ahead of Guernsey's 2020 general election, would cost £380,000.

Committee president Deputy Mary Lowe said the cost was worth it in the long-term.

She said: "How much price do you put on democracy, and we want to make sure with all the publicity that we get as many people as possible."