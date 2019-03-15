Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A cloudy, damp and drizzly day, with mist possible at times and strong west to south westerly winds.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Maximum temperatures today between 11 and 12C (52 to 54F).
Former beekeeper leads battle against Asian hornets
BBC Radio Jersey
States of JerseyCopyright: States of Jersey
A former beekeeper will lead new efforts by Jersey's government to control the spread of Asian hornets.
The appointment of Alistair Christie as Asian Hornet Coordinator forms part of a wider strategy to meet the threat to the island's bees.
A total of 55 nests were discovered in 2018, but the authorities expect to find more this year.
We believe it's worth fighting the hornet, and we're doing our best to minimise the number of nests that we have. Let's not forget the hornets are a risk when they're around. Their sting is quite nasty - we don't want them in public spaces hear schools and those sorts of things - and they can have a profound effect on local pollinators as well." from Alistair Christie Asian Hornet Coordinator, Jersey
We believe it's worth fighting the hornet, and we're doing our best to minimise the number of nests that we have. Let's not forget the hornets are a risk when they're around. Their sting is quite nasty - we don't want them in public spaces hear schools and those sorts of things - and they can have a profound effect on local pollinators as well."
