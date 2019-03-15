Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates from Friday 15 March 2019

  1. Channel Islands weather: Cloudy and windy

    BBC Weather

    A cloudy, damp and drizzly day, with mist possible at times and strong west to south westerly winds.

    Channel Island weather map
    Copyright: BBC

    Maximum temperatures today between 11 and 12C (52 to 54F).

  2. Former beekeeper leads battle against Asian hornets

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Asian Hornet
    Copyright: States of Jersey

    A former beekeeper will lead new efforts by Jersey's government to control the spread of Asian hornets.

    The appointment of Alistair Christie as Asian Hornet Coordinator forms part of a wider strategy to meet the threat to the island's bees.

    A total of 55 nests were discovered in 2018, but the authorities expect to find more this year.

    Quote Message: We believe it's worth fighting the hornet, and we're doing our best to minimise the number of nests that we have. Let's not forget the hornets are a risk when they're around. Their sting is quite nasty - we don't want them in public spaces hear schools and those sorts of things - and they can have a profound effect on local pollinators as well." from Alistair Christie Asian Hornet Coordinator, Jersey
    Alistair ChristieAsian Hornet Coordinator, Jersey
