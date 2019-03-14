Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
- More women having cervical screenings since fees cut
- Winds of force nine expected across the islands
- New mental health branch for Alderney
- Updates from Thursday 14 March 2019
More women having cervical screenings since fees cut
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The number of women who have had a cervical screening test since it was made free in Jersey eight months ago has soared by more than a quarter, the Government of Jersey has said.
Figures show in the period since the charge was cut, an extra 765 women - due to have the screening - attended and had a test compared to the same period 12 months earlier.
They show 3,712 women had the test between June 2018 and February - a 25.9% increase compared to the corresponding time frame 12 months previously.
Previously, the fees charged by GPs varied and could cost women as much as £62.
However, since 1 June 2018 the charge was removed from Le Bas Centre - the Island’s community contraception and well women clinic.
The fee, which was recognised as a barrier preventing some women having the test, was also removed from all GP practices on 1 August 2019.
Winds of force nine expected across the islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
An orange weather warning for wind has been issued, Jersey Met said.
New mental health branch for Alderney
BBC Radio Guernsey
Mental health charity, Guernsey Mind, is opening a new branch in Alderney as part of plans to improve mental health provisions across the Bailiwick.
The charity received a grant of £50,000 from Lloyd's Foundation and a building by the Carey Group, to set up the Alderney Wellbeing Centre.
The three-storey building has a community group space, training room and offices, which Mind is aiming to turn into a social hub for groups including parents and toddlers.
The centre is expected to be launched in May and will be free to use.
Strong winds and patchy rain
BBC Weather
It will be a windy and mostly cloudy day with some patchy light rain and drizzle at times. Strong to near gale force westerly winds.
Max temp: 8 to 11°C.
Verdict expected in murder trial
BBC Radio Jersey
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murder in Jersey is expected to deliver a verdict later.
Fifty-five-year-old Jamie Lee Warn denies killing Zsuzsanna Besenyei in May and perverting the course of justice.
The jury deliberated for much of the day on Wednesday, before being sent away for the night.