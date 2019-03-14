Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The number of women who have had a cervical screening test since it was made free in Jersey eight months ago has soared by more than a quarter, the Government of Jersey has said.

Figures show in the period since the charge was cut, an extra 765 women - due to have the screening - attended and had a test compared to the same period 12 months earlier.

They show 3,712 women had the test between June 2018 and February - a 25.9% increase compared to the corresponding time frame 12 months previously.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Previously, the fees charged by GPs varied and could cost women as much as £62.

However, since 1 June 2018 the charge was removed from Le Bas Centre - the Island’s community contraception and well women clinic.

The fee, which was recognised as a barrier preventing some women having the test, was also removed from all GP practices on 1 August 2019.