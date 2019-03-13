Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 13 March 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. Winds of force eight expected across the islands

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Jersey Met has issued an orange weather warning for wind.

    warning
    Copyright: Jersey Met

  3. Windy with showers at times

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers that may be heavy and thundery through this morning.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Fewer showers this afternoon. Strong west to northwest winds first thing, easing later. Maximum temperature: 6 to 9°C (43 to 48°F).

  4. Prisoners could work in farms and hotels

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Prisoners at La Moye could be given the opportunity to work in farms and hotels.

    The idea is being considered by the Home Affairs minister to help prisoners learn new skills.

    Constable Len Norman says it would be a way of preparing them for life outside prison, and that it wasn't just a way to fill staff shortages.

    Prison
    Copyright: BBC

  5. Drone control will not follow UK

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Restrictions for flying drones in Guernsey airspace will not change despite new laws in the UK.

    It's illegal to fly a drone within three miles of an airport in the UK - rather than the previous restriction of just over half a mile.

    Director of Civil Aviation, Dominic Lazarus, said he's more than happy with Guernsey's current two-mile restriction.

    Drone
    Copyright: Getty Images
