Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's children's commissioner has suggested the island could help children displaced by the Syrian conflict.

Deborah McMillan tweeted Jersey "could help by welcoming child refugees" after meeting a 16-year-old Syrian girl who lived in a refugee camp.

She added that becoming Britain's first "sanctuary island" could be an "amazing possibility".

Jersey's government has previously said it would not accept refugees as part of the UK's Vulnerable Persons Relocation Scheme , citing legal hurdles.

But later this month the island's chief minister is set to meet Lord Alf Dubs, a former child refugee who is asking Britain's Crown Dependencies to accept child refugees from countries affected by war.

The island's chief minister was sympathetic to the plight of child refugees, Ms McMillan also tweeted, adding that she hoped legal barriers allowing them into the Island could be overcome.