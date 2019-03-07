Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Syrian refugee communications release 'could be delayed'
Communications between the Home Office and Crown Dependencies about Syrian refugees won't necessarily be made available to the public straight away.
Former Guernsey politician and self-styled transparency campaigner Tony Webber was working for the government correspondence between the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man on the resettling of Syrian refugees to be made public.
It follows a failed request made by the Home Office and Crown Dependencies to appeal the ruling.
Maurice Frankel, Director of the Campaign for Freedom of Information, explained...
'More still needs to be done to protect Jersey children'
Systems to protect Jersey children still haven't improved enough since the independent care inquiry, the island's new director general for children has claimed.
Decades of abuse and neglect were revealed at the inquiry.
In an open letter, Mark Rogers said the suffering of hundreds of Jersey children exposed by the inquiry was unforgivable.
His letter is part of an urgent bid to recruit more social workers
But two years on processes to protect children still haven't improved enough. He says there must be change now.
Tide alert issued for tonight
Rob Byrne
Seawater may spill over coastal walls and debris may be thrown on to roads on Guernsey's west coast this evening, the island's met office has warned.
It has issued a tide warning for the high tide at 19:30.
Strong west/north-westerly winds are due to combine with a 30ft (8.9m) high tide.
Channel Islands weather: Cold wind and showers
Alex Osborne
Some sunny spells this morning but with a risk of showers too - possibly heavy and thundery.
Further showers this afternoon, easing later. Some sunny spells. Rather windy, making it feel chilly.