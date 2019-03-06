Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

More needs to be done to improve Guernsey's tourism offering, the politician responsible for the industry has conceded.

It is after a damning independent report found the island's tourism product was "stale, shabby and out of date."

The PwC report found the number of visitors was unlikely to grow, partly due to poor connectivity to the island.

Deputy Dawn Tindall said: "It's not good. It was produced in 2017, at the instructions of the previous committee, which I wasn't on.

"But even so, there's no holds barred there and clearly identifies a lot to do."