Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Jersey deputy claims the States Employment Board is trying to undermine the decisions of the House over pay for civil servants.

Deputy Geoff Southern is asking the States to make more money available for pay settlements. But he said in an email to unions, the board claimed that it would still have the final say over pay awards - regardless of any States decision.

Members are due to debate his proposals later this month.

Deputy Southern said it was beyond the pale to suggest that ministers should ignore the will of the House and he was asking the chief minister to assure islanders that he would abide by the will of the States.

In response, a States spokesman said the Employment Bard was still responsible for negotiating and making pay offers, and had to take into account many different factors.

Any decision by the States would not change its responsibility to balance those factors in the interests of the island, he added.