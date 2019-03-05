Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

States board trying to undermine pay decisions - Deputy
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey deputy claims the States Employment Board is trying to undermine the decisions of the House over pay for civil servants.
Deputy Geoff Southern is asking the States to make more money available for pay settlements.
But he said in an email to unions, the board claimed that it would still have the final say over pay awards - regardless of any States decision.
Members are due to debate his proposals later this month.
Deputy Southern said it was beyond the pale to suggest that ministers should ignore the will of the House and he was asking the chief minister to assure islanders that he would abide by the will of the States.
In response, a States spokesman said the Employment Bard was still responsible for negotiating and making pay offers, and had to take into account many different factors.
Any decision by the States would not change its responsibility to balance those factors in the interests of the island, he added.
Alderney and Herm selected for plastic pollution pilot
James Rabey
BBC Radio Guernsey
Alderney and Herm have been selected for a pilot project to protect the British Isles from marine plastic pollution.
The campaign said all of the 10 island communities chosen, including Orkney, Lewis, Harris, and Skye, face unique challenges in respect to addressing so-called plastic pollution pathways.
Jersey to spend £250k to set up New York office
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's States will spend £250,000 to set up an office in New York to develop the island's financial services sector.
It is one of 11 projects that has been approved funding by Treasury Minister Susie Pinel.
She has also approved spend £150,000 on looking at what to do next with Fort Regent and £80,000 will be put towards setting up a board that will see Jersey and Guernsey working together on spending projects.
CI weather: Breezy and cloudy with showers
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
It will be breezy and rather cloudy with a few showers, especially in the morning and into the early afternoon.
However, there could be occasional bright or sunny spells at times.
Maximum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).