Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Tuesday 5 March 2019

  1. States board trying to undermine pay decisions - Deputy

    BBC Radio Jersey

    A Jersey deputy claims the States Employment Board is trying to undermine the decisions of the House over pay for civil servants.

    Deputy Geoff Southern is asking the States to make more money available for pay settlements. But he said in an email to unions, the board claimed that it would still have the final say over pay awards - regardless of any States decision.

    Members are due to debate his proposals later this month.

    Deputy Southern said it was beyond the pale to suggest that ministers should ignore the will of the House and he was asking the chief minister to assure islanders that he would abide by the will of the States.

    In response, a States spokesman said the Employment Bard was still responsible for negotiating and making pay offers, and had to take into account many different factors.

    Any decision by the States would not change its responsibility to balance those factors in the interests of the island, he added.

    Jersey States
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Alderney and Herm selected for plastic pollution pilot

    James Rabey

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Alderney and Herm have been selected for a pilot project to protect the British Isles from marine plastic pollution.

    The initiative, which is part of the Cold Water Islands Project.

    The campaign said all of the 10 island communities chosen, including Orkney, Lewis, Harris, and Skye, face unique challenges in respect to addressing so-called plastic pollution pathways.

  3. Jersey to spend £250k to set up New York office

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey's States will spend £250,000 to set up an office in New York to develop the island's financial services sector.

    It is one of 11 projects that has been approved funding by Treasury Minister Susie Pinel.

    She has also approved spend £150,000 on looking at what to do next with Fort Regent and £80,000 will be put towards setting up a board that will see Jersey and Guernsey working together on spending projects.

    New York
    Copyright: Getty Images

  4. CI weather: Breezy and cloudy with showers

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    It will be breezy and rather cloudy with a few showers, especially in the morning and into the early afternoon.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    However, there could be occasional bright or sunny spells at times.

    Maximum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).

