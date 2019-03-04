Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's teachers strike is back on after they rejected the latest pay offer from the States.

A strike planned last week was called off so a new deal from the States Employment Board (SEB) could be looked at.

Andy Woolley, from the National Education Union (NEU), said he was "shocked" at how quickly his members turned it down.

He said it reflected the mood of anger among teachers who felt "undervalued after years of below inflation pay rises".

The offer had been for the rate of inflation plus 1.3%, which Mr Woolley said was brilliant in theory but a disaster in practice.

A date for the next strike has not yet been set.

The States of Jersey had said previously said little money was available to increase pay further.