Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

One amendment lodged by Tory MP Andrew Mitchell and Labour's Margaret Hodge forces the islands to have publicly-accessible business registers.
Under the plans, they will be in place by the end of 2020 "for the purpose of the detection, investigation or prevention of money laundering".
Their amendment adds that the UK government must provide "all reasonable assistance" to the islands in setting the registers up.
It has the support of at least 40 MPs, including former Tory cabinet ministers Ken Clarke, David Davis and Sir Oliver Letwin, senior Labour backbenchers Margaret Beckett and Ed Miliband, and deputy Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson.
Ian Blackford, who leads the SNP group in Westminster, and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas have also put their name to the amendment.
The dependencies governments said they were "proactively engaging with the UK government and parliamentarians" to argue for rejecting the amendments.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Winds of force eight expected across islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There's an orange weather warning in place for wind across the islands, Jersey Met has said.
It added winds of gale force eight are "imminent".
Jersey teachers reject latest pay offer
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's teachers strike is back on after they rejected the latest pay offer from the States.
A strike planned last week was called off so a new deal from the States Employment Board (SEB) could be looked at.
Andy Woolley, from the National Education Union (NEU), said he was "shocked" at how quickly his members turned it down.
He said it reflected the mood of anger among teachers who felt "undervalued after years of below inflation pay rises".
The offer had been for the rate of inflation plus 1.3%, which Mr Woolley said was brilliant in theory but a disaster in practice.
A date for the next strike has not yet been set.
The States of Jersey had said previously said little money was available to increase pay further.
Weather: Cloudy with showers
BBC Weather
Monday morning will be mostly cloudy with rain at times while this afternoon will have sunny spells and blustery showers.
Some heavy bursts of rain are possible with a chance of thunder.
Strong westerly winds.
Maximum Temperature: 8C (46F).
Crown Dependency chiefs lobbying MPs in London
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Chief ministers from Britain's Crown Dependencies are holding meetings in London on Monday morning in efforts to thwart transparency measures which could be forced on the islands.
On Friday, it emerged various amendments had been lodged to the UK's Financial Services Bill, being debated by MPs later.
They seek to force Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man to make company ownership information of island firms public.
Campaigners said offshore leaks had shown anonymous companies were open to abuse.
The dependencies insist the move is unconstitutional and their private registers of company ownership are adequate.
One amendment lodged by Tory MP Andrew Mitchell and Labour's Margaret Hodge forces the islands to have publicly-accessible business registers.
Under the plans, they will be in place by the end of 2020 "for the purpose of the detection, investigation or prevention of money laundering".
Their amendment adds that the UK government must provide "all reasonable assistance" to the islands in setting the registers up.
It has the support of at least 40 MPs, including former Tory cabinet ministers Ken Clarke, David Davis and Sir Oliver Letwin, senior Labour backbenchers Margaret Beckett and Ed Miliband, and deputy Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson.
Ian Blackford, who leads the SNP group in Westminster, and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas have also put their name to the amendment.
The dependencies governments said they were "proactively engaging with the UK government and parliamentarians" to argue for rejecting the amendments.