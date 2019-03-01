Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey’s first Asian hornet of 2019 has been found hibernating in hessian sacking, in the Marina store of La Collette, St Helier.

It's thought the recent warm spell has possibly encouraged hornets to emerge from hibernation earlier than usual, experts said.

With 17 nests found in 2017, and 55 in 2018, there could be about 150 nests this year, according to the Jersey Asian Hornet Group.

Islanders are being asked to keep an eye out for the insects so experts can track the species and nests can be destroyed.