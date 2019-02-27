Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  Updates from Wednesday 27 February 2019
  2. St Peter out of Kent Senior Trophy

  1. Yellow weather warning for wind across islands

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Winds of force six can be expected across the islands later, Jersey Met has said.

    It has issued a yellow weather warning for wind.

    weather warning
    Copyright: Jersey Met

  4. 'No shortage' of retail jobs in Guernsey

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    The government in Guernsey has said there are plenty of retail jobs available in the island for those who need them.

    The statement by the States Employment and Social Security Department follows the closure of three retail shops this month - Beghins, Miss Selfridge and HMV.

    A number of other retailers and businesses have also closed their doors in St Peter Port over the last few months, but Deputy Michelle Le Clerc says people shouldn't delay asking the committee for help as the job centre will help support them to find work.

  5. St Peter out of Kent Senior Trophy

    Brent Pilnick

    BBC Sport

    Jersey Premiership side St Peter have been knocked out of the Kent Senior Trophy after losing their semi-final 3-2 at Beckenham Town.

    Calvin Weir had given the islanders an eighth-minute lead, but Luis Medina equalised 24 minutes into the first half.

    Beckenham took a second-half lead before Ruben Pestana made it 2-2, however the home side were able to get a winner.

