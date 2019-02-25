Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Monday will be fine and dry with largely clear blue skies and sunshine. There may be just a few patches of wispy high cloud around. Very mild again with a light to moderate easterly breeze. Maximum temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F). Jersey: Guernsey:
CI weather: Fine, dry and sunny
