Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Guernsey photographer who helped create a series of images and videos to highlight ocean pollution says an element of shock had to be used.

Karl Taylor has taken a series of photos depicting young children surrounded by litter, plastic and even syringes to raise awareness of the impact of pollution around the world.

The photo shoot was put together as part of an ocean pollution awareness campaign.

Karl Taylor Copyright: Karl Taylor

Images were created using thousands of pieces of litter collected from just 2km of the coastline over the past month in Guernsey.

The images include a baby sat among fishing tackle and plastic, clutching a syringe, and a young child lying on a raft surrounded by hundreds of water bottles.

Mr Taylor said the amount of litter collected was "astonishing" and he hoped his photos would deliver the "shock factor".