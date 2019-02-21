Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 21 February

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Flybe launches Guernsey-Heathrow route

    Rob Byrne

    BBC News Online

    Heathrow Airport runway from above
    Copyright: Getty Images

    For the first time in more than 20 years flights will operate between Guernsey and London Heathrow Airport, it has been announced.

    From 31 March, Flybe will run daily flights between the island and London's largest airport.

    Outbound flights depart Guernsey at 14:40, with a return from Heathrow at 17:20.

    The last direct flights between Guernsey and Heathrow were operated by Air UK, and ended in March 1998 after the airline was taken over by dutch carrier KLM.

    Guernsey's economic development committee president Charles Parkinson said he was “delighted" Flybe had decided to launch the route, the sixth from the island since it adopted its "open skies" policy in September 2018.

    "Worldwide connectivity through a major international hub is an important achievement of one of the committee's top strategic objectives,” Deputy Parkinson said.

    On 4 March, Flybe shareholders will decide whether the struggling regional airline is bought by a consortium including Virgin Atlantic and Stobart Group for £2.2m.

  2. More volunteers come forward after Sala plane search

    John Fernandez

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    More islanders have offered to volunteer for CI Air Search following the high profile attempt to find the missing plane carrying Emiliano Sala in January.

    Search staff board a plane
    Copyright: BBC

    It's been one month since the Piper Malibu carrying Cardiff City's record signing and pilot David Ibbotson went missing off the coast of Alderney.

    Chief Officer of Channel Island Air Search John Fitzgerald said they had several people apply to volunteer.

    St Peter Port Lifeboat operations manager Peter Gill said there had been a "spike in interest" in people wanting to join the boat crew.

    "Whether there's been an upsurge on the financial side, I really don't know," he said.

  3. Weather: A dry day with a gentle breeze

    BBC Weather

    It will be a dry day with any areas of low cloud or mist gradually dispersing to leave periods of sunshine.

    There will also be a gentle, southerly breeze.

    Highs of 10C (50F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top