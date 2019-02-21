Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

For the first time in more than 20 years flights will operate between Guernsey and London Heathrow Airport, it has been announced. From 31 March, Flybe will run daily flights between the island and London's largest airport. Outbound flights depart Guernsey at 14:40, with a return from Heathrow at 17:20. The last direct flights between Guernsey and Heathrow were operated by Air UK, and ended in March 1998 after the airline was taken over by dutch carrier KLM. Guernsey's economic development committee president Charles Parkinson said he was “delighted" Flybe had decided to launch the route, the sixth from the island since it adopted its "open skies" policy in September 2018. "Worldwide connectivity through a major international hub is an important achievement of one of the committee's top strategic objectives,” Deputy Parkinson said. On 4 March, Flybe shareholders will decide whether the struggling regional airline is bought by a consortium including Virgin Atlantic and Stobart Group for £2.2m.
Flybe launches Guernsey-Heathrow route
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
More volunteers come forward after Sala plane search
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
More islanders have offered to volunteer for CI Air Search following the high profile attempt to find the missing plane carrying Emiliano Sala in January.
It's been one month since the Piper Malibu carrying Cardiff City's record signing and pilot David Ibbotson went missing off the coast of Alderney.
Chief Officer of Channel Island Air Search John Fitzgerald said they had several people apply to volunteer.
St Peter Port Lifeboat operations manager Peter Gill said there had been a "spike in interest" in people wanting to join the boat crew.
"Whether there's been an upsurge on the financial side, I really don't know," he said.
Weather: A dry day with a gentle breeze
BBC Weather
It will be a dry day with any areas of low cloud or mist gradually dispersing to leave periods of sunshine.
There will also be a gentle, southerly breeze.
Highs of 10C (50F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: