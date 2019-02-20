Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey Electricity says it is looking at replacing one of its undersea cables connected to Jersey.
The company said that "following detailed investigations", it had concluded the best course of action to "return the island to a more secure and affordable supply of electricity" was to "replace the current sub-sea cable named GJ1, which links Guernsey to France via Jersey".
Guernsey suffered several power difficulties last October involving undersea cabling, causing island-wide problems.
Chief Executive Alan Bates said the decision followed a comprehensive examination of the condition of the cable "which identified inherent design and manufacturing issues".
He said the utility was "looking to replace the cable, rather than conduct further very expensive repairs".
There are no signs yet of costs, but it seems clear that customers will be paying more for electricity in at least the short-term.
Airbnb rules may change - minister
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's economic development minister will look into changing the rules for people who let out their homes to holidaymakers.
The government says there are more than 100 properties available on the Airbnb website, but owners only need to register if they allow more than five people to stay at once.
Other laws surrounding income tax and health and safety still apply.
The law on holiday rentals is more than 70 years old, and Senator Lyndon Farnham says he will meet with the housing minister and assistant chief minister to look at updating it.
Assisted dying campaigner highlights island differences
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey campaigner for assisted dying says Jersey's decision to investigate the issue has made Guernsey's ruling not to even more galling.
Sarah Griffith, who gave advice at the start of Jersey's campaign, believes if legislation was worded differently last year, more Guernsey deputies would have voted in favour of it.
Earlier this week, ministers in Jersey agreed to commission research into the options for assisted dying in the island, just months after their Guernsey counterparts decided against the same move.
Ms Griffith believes Guernsey "missed the boat" and says if deputies understood they were only being asked to approve investigating the implications of assisted dying, it may have changed the vote.
Weather: Dry and bright, feeling mild
BBC Weather
A generally dry and bright day ahead with spells of sunshine but also some banks of cloud.
Quite mild with a moderate southerly breeze.
Highs of 11C (51F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: