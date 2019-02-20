Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey Electricity says it is looking at replacing one of its undersea cables connected to Jersey.

The company said that "following detailed investigations", it had concluded the best course of action to "return the island to a more secure and affordable supply of electricity" was to "replace the current sub-sea cable named GJ1, which links Guernsey to France via Jersey".

Guernsey suffered several power difficulties last October involving undersea cabling, causing island-wide problems.

Chief Executive Alan Bates said the decision followed a comprehensive examination of the condition of the cable "which identified inherent design and manufacturing issues".

He said the utility was "looking to replace the cable, rather than conduct further very expensive repairs".

There are no signs yet of costs, but it seems clear that customers will be paying more for electricity in at least the short-term.