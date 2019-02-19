Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  1. Updates from Tuesday 19 February

  1. Weather: A chilly start leading to a sunshine-filled day

    BBC Weather

    Bright and chilly at first, leading into a fine day with plenty of sunshine.

    Perhaps a little more in the way of cloud spilling in from the west through this afternoon though.

    Highs of 10C (50F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
  2. Person hit by car on pedestrian crossing

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A person was knocked down while crossing a road in Guernsey, police have said.

    It happened at the pedestrian crossing at Guelles Road in La Vrangue, St Peter Port.

    Officers said the person was hit by a red car.

    Anyone who witnessed the incident on 8 February at about 11:45 is asked to contact Guernsey Police.

