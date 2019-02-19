Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Bright and chilly at first, leading into a fine day with plenty of sunshine. Perhaps a little more in the way of cloud spilling in from the west through this afternoon though. Highs of 10C (50F). Jersey: Guernsey:
Person hit by car on pedestrian crossing
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A person was knocked down while crossing a road in Guernsey, police have said.
It happened at the pedestrian crossing at Guelles Road in La Vrangue, St Peter Port.
Officers said the person was hit by a red car.
Anyone who witnessed the incident on 8 February at about 11:45 is asked to contact Guernsey Police.
