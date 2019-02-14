Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The States will need to support local businesses financially if changes to the island's maternity law are approved, Jersey's Chamber of Commerce says.

Plans have been put forward to double the amount of time new parents can have off work - increasing it from 26 weeks to 52, and increasing the number of weeks paid by their employers from two to six weeks.

President Eliot Lincoln says while the group supports what the proposal is trying to do, he's concerned about the financial burden it will put on businesses.

"The UK provided this but they also provide support to businesses, up to 103% of the costs of supporting their employees through this legislation," he said.

"We're not seeing any of that here and that's the thing we would want the Government of Jersey to really look at... how can they help certainly smaller businesses who are going to have a challenge here to make it work for everyone."