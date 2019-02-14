Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Longer parental leave changes 'will need States support'
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
The States will need to support local businesses financially if changes to the island's maternity law are approved, Jersey's Chamber of Commerce says.
Plans have been put forward to double the amount of time new parents can have off work - increasing it from 26 weeks to 52, and increasing the number of weeks paid by their employers from two to six weeks.
President Eliot Lincoln says while the group supports what the proposal is trying to do, he's concerned about the financial burden it will put on businesses.
"The UK provided this but they also provide support to businesses, up to 103% of the costs of supporting their employees through this legislation," he said.
"We're not seeing any of that here and that's the thing we would want the Government of Jersey to really look at... how can they help certainly smaller businesses who are going to have a challenge here to make it work for everyone."
Pre-polling for by-election opens on Monday
BBC Radio Jersey
People in St Helier districts three and four can vote by pre-poll in this month's by-election from Monday.
Pre-polling opens at 08:15 at Morier House in Halkett Place and is open until Monday, 25 February, meaning people in the districts can vote as long as they provide photographic identification.
There are 10 candidates standing for the position of deputy in the by-election on Wednesday 27 February.
Alderney residents 'second class citizens'
BBC Radio Guernsey
People from Alderney who want to live and work in Guernsey have been treated as second class citizens because of restrictive housing license laws, according to an Alderney woman.
Daisy Doardo lived in Guernsey for several years until she was 11, but due to a combination her mother not being legally entitled to live there and homesickness, she moved back to Alderney.
She now lives in the UK but said had the law been more lenient, she would probably still be there.
"When you're born, you're educated, you've grown up on and off Guernsey, it just seems very unfair.
"It seems as if Alderney residents, are downgraded to second class," she said.
Home Affairs says steps are being taken under its new residency rules to make it easier for people born in Alderney and Sark to move to Guernsey for education, training or work.