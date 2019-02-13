Channel Islands Live: 13 February

Summary
- Jersey's government needs to 'wake up' over teacher strikes
- Motion to debate Guernsey speed limits a 'storm in a teacup'
- 'Unbanked' islanders offered help by new charity
- Three guillemots to be released into wild after rescue
- Updates on Wednesday 13 February 2019
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Some operations halted due to technical issue at hospital
BBC Radio Guernsey
Some operations due to take place at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital have been postponed.
It is due to a technical issue with theatre four, says Health and Social Care.
A spokeswoman says as one theatre is always free for emergencies it means a 30% drop in available space and some scheduled operations being postponed.
She said the department had worked with the Medical Specialist Group to "ensure all priority/urgent surgery" went ahead and the decision to postpone was not "taken lightly".
She apologised on behalf of the States and said those impacted would be contacted to rearrange.
It's hoped theatre four will be back in action by the end of week.
'Brexit uncertainty' - extra year for workers on licence
BBC Radio Guernsey
The uncertainty around Brexit has led Guernsey's government to offer some people living in the island on licences an additional year in the island.
It applies to short and medium term permit holders due to reach their five-year threshold before the end of February 2020.
The change "will support the community, continue to manage the island’s population and demonstrate that Guernsey remains very much open for business" says the Committee for Home Affairs President Deputy Mary Lowe.
She said: "I hope that this provides a clear message to local businesses that the Population Management Law is supportive of industry and is alive to the challenges businesses are facing."
More than £20k owed to States in parking fines
BBC Radio Jersey
More than half of the parking tickets issued at Jersey's leisure centres haven't been paid.
A new company has been monitoring the car parks at Springfield, Langford, FB Fields and Grainville to stop them being misused.
Since October, 622 tickets have been issued but 343 are outstanding.
More than £20,000 is owed to the States in parking fines.
BreakingPeople's Park ruled out as new hospital site
BBC Radio Jersey
People's Park has been ruled out as a site for Jersey's new hospital by 24 votes to 22.
Deputy Russell Labey asked members earlier to overturn the decision to build the new hospital on Gloucester Street.
More than 50 sites had previously been considered for the new hospital, before being narrowed down to just four sites in St Helier, including the current site in the Parade, Overdale Hospital and the St Helier Waterfront.
Sala's body to be flown home for vigil
The mayor of the footballer's hometown of Progreso said Sala's family had arrived for the service.Read more
Sunrise over south of Jersey captured
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Thank you to Chris Le Cornu for sharing this picture of the sunrise over the south of the island earlier.
If you have pictures of Jersey to share, please email us.
Three guillemots to be released into wild after rescue
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Three guillemots are set to be released back into the wild later, the GSPCA has said.
Simon was rescued from Ladies Bay while Rocky and Geraldine were rescued from Grandes Rocques just over a month ago.
All three were found covered in oil.
GSPCA manager, Steve Byrne, said the birds are now "fit and well" and the team is looking forward to getting them "back where they belong".
'Unbanked' islanders offered help by new charity
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
People excluded from financial help in Guernsey could benefit from a new organisation.
Guernsey Community Savings is a non-profit firm which aims to help those being denied bank accounts, including ex-offenders.
Founder Peter Neville, the former head of Guernsey's financial regulator, said increased regulation meant Guernsey banks were reluctant to provide accounts to those deemed "riskier".
"We're talking about people who have got into difficulties with debt. Perhaps they've got court judgments against them or they have problems with social security.
"Or even just people who through no fault of their own have ended up without support," Mr Neville said.
The firm's customers will be issued a bank account and debit card as a means of building up savings.
Budgeting advice and small loans may also be available, he added.
Removing 25mph laws would be 'reckless'
Euan Mahy
BBC Radio Guernsey
The president of the environment committee has argued that road safety is at the heart of plans to introduce 25mph speed limits to 81 new roads across Guernsey.
The legislation - which was agreed by Deputy Barry Brehaut's committee in September - is now being opposed by deputies Carl Meerveld and Jeremy Smithies, who've proposed a motion to get rid of all the new laws on speed limits at the States meeting later this month.
Deputy Brehaut says he can understand their side of the argument for a small number of roads - but added it would be "reckless" to remove the ruling on all of them.
LIVE: States of Jersey
Live coverage of the States of Jersey meeting from BBC Radio Jersey.Read more
Cocaine smuggler jailed for five years
Jersey Evening Post
A man who became addicted to cocaine while serving a prison sentence in the UK has been jailed for five years after he was caught smuggling the class A drug into Jersey to pay off a debt.
States needs to 'wake up' over teacher strikes
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's education minister has called on the States to "wake up" and realise the "anger and frustration" of its public sector workers.
Senator Tracey Vallois, who recently resigned as head of the employment board has spoken out against the government policy that there is no more money to give workers a better pay rise.
The National Education Union has announced it will join the NASUWT in strike action later this month.
Members will walk out of seven secondary schools on 26 February - a day when the States are in session.
NASUWT officer Marina Mauger said if there's no result after the strike this month, then they'll be forced into further action, such as more striking, or halting extra-curricular activities.
Oyster farmer calls for ban on metal-detecting in bay
Jersey Evening Post
The island’s largest producer of oysters and mussels has called on the government to ban metal detecting in Grouville Bay and at Le Hocq.
Motion to debate speed limits a 'storm in a teacup'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Plans to lower speed limits in Guernsey could be stopped after a motion was launched by two States members.
Proposals for 81 new 25mph zones were approved by the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure in September, but rather than being passed straight through as law, they will now be debated by the island's government.
The motion to annul the new legislation was proposed by Deputy Carl Meerveld and supported by Deputy Jeremy Smithies.
The new limits are planned to be on roads within the "parish centres" in the Island Development Plan.
The president of the committee, Deputy Barry Brehaut, has described Deputy Meeveld's motion as "a storm in a teacup".
Channel Islands weather: A lot of winter sun
BBC Weather
A fine morning with a good deal of sunshine in store.
It will be mild with light southerly winds.
The dry settled weather will continue with further spells of sunshine.
Jersey