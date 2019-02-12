Channel Islands Live: 12 February

Government of JerseyCopyright: Government of Jersey
Quote Message: This extension of employment rights is progressive and inclusive. We want to improve the situation for parents in the workplace, giving families more choice and flexibility to help meet their work and family responsibilities. The changes we are proposing will also encourage gender balance in childcare roles." from Deputy Judy Martin Social Security Minister
This extension of employment rights is progressive and inclusive. We want to improve the situation for parents in the workplace, giving families more choice and flexibility to help meet their work and family responsibilities. The changes we are proposing will also encourage gender balance in childcare roles."
Quote Message: The initiative... was an inspired one. No one wants to see the amazing marque that the poppy represents being classed as a littering issue." from Al Brown Royal British Legion, Jersey branch
The initiative... was an inspired one. No one wants to see the amazing marque that the poppy represents being classed as a littering issue."
Park 'not an option' for hospital site
BBC Radio Jersey
BBCCopyright: BBC
The Constable of St Helier is trying to block future plans to build Jersey's new hospital on The People's Park.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
GSPCA 'overwhelmed' with generosity of blankets and towels
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The GSPCA said it had an "incredible" response to its donation request for blankets and towels.
Last weekend, the St Martins Scouts arrived with a large bag of towels and linen, it said.
Manager, Steve Byrne said he was "so thankful" as with 500 animals in their care, the volume of bedding they go through is very high.
"Our stores have been filled to the ceilings and we are so thankful to everyone that has been so kind," he said.
States adopts Jèrriais as official language
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The States of Jersey has adopted Jèrriais as an official language and it is set to be used on signage and official letter headings.
The States Assembly adopted Deputy Jeremy Macon's amendment to his proposition on the promotion of Jèrriais, where he asked the government to produce guidelines on how Jèrriais could be incorporated.
He argued Jèrriais is an "integral part" of Jersey’s heritage and the need to increase the visibility of the language is "key in raising its profile and ensuring its longevity".
States members supported the move by 36 votes to nine.
Tenancy deposit scheme to continue in current form
BBC Radio Jersey
Senator Sam Mezec has announced the island's tenancy deposit scheme is to continue in its current form for the next two years.
The myDeposits scheme, which is run by a UK company, was introduced in 2015 to ensure tenants' money is protected and disputes dealt with in a fair way.
The Housing Minister said there will be a full and transparent review of the system when the current contract is up.
He says this will include considering bringing the scheme back into States' control.
Warning after Islanders seen handling unexploded shell
Jersey Evening Post
Islanders are being urged not to touch unexploded munitions after pictures emerged online of people handling a ‘very viable’ World War Two bomb in Grouville.
Jersey pay dispute: Both sides need to 'change tack'
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's chief minister has suggested the government could change its position over the ongoing public sector pay dispute, which has seen States workers strike in recent months.
The government's consistent message so far has been that there's no more money available for staff.
In the States Assembly though, Senator John Le Fondre said ministers might have to change tack...
New parents could be entitled to 52 weeks off
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Jersey's minister for social security has lodged a draft law to extend family-friendly employment rights.
It includes 52 weeks of parental leave for all parents including adoptive and surrogate and new breastfeeding rights - six weeks of which would be paid by the employer at their normal rate of pay.
The proposed amendments follow a recommendation from the Employment Forum in December 2017.
More information can be found here.
New call for bridge between Jersey and France
Jersey Evening Post
Building a bridge to France could help ease Jersey’s growing housing crisis and should be ‘properly investigated’ by the States, a former government adviser has said.
Plans to reduce speed limits could be halted
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
Plans to reduce speed limits across Guernsey could be delayed or even stopped if two deputies get their way.
The changes to traffic regulations on or on part of more than 80 roads are due to be debated by the States on 27 February, when the motion to annul will also be discussed.
It's been proposed by Deputy Carl Meerveld and seconded by Deputy Jeremy Smithies.
Braye Road to close on Wednesday for manhole cover works
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Part of Braye Road in the Vale will be closed from 09:30 on Wednesday so urgent repairs to a manhole cover can take place.
The closed section of road is between Les Mares Pellees and Sohier Road.
A diversion - in both directions - will be in place, the States of Guernsey has said.
The P2, 12 and 13 bus routes will be impacted.
Jersey Bafta win a nice 'pat on the back'
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey film director who won a Bafta says it could open more doors in his career.
Michael Pearce won the award for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer for his film Beast, which was shot mainly in the west of the island.
Hospital modernisation could cost £93m
BBC Radio Guernsey
Up to £93m could be invested in Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital over the next 10 years if the States agrees to plans from the health committee.
If approved by deputies at their March meeting, the investment will start this year and be split into three phases, ending in 2028.
The Hospital Modernisation Programme aims to future proof services and deliver the highest quality facilities for patients and staff for decades.
The Committee for Health and Social Care is currently seeking approval for more than £44m to be invested in the first phase of the work.
The total investment over the next decade is estimated to be between £72m to £93m, with separate political approval being required before the second and third phases can begin.
Weather: A mild day with sunny spells
BBC Weather
A dry and settled morning ahead with some bright or sunny spells.
It will remain mild throughout the day with further periods of sunshine - hazy at times - expected.
Highs of 10C (50F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Thousands of poppies recycled by islanders
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
Thousands of paper poppies have been recycled by people on the Channel Islands.
It was the first time islanders were encouraged to recycle their poppies so they can be broken down into their component parts and recycled or re-purposed into new poppies for the 2019 appeal.
The initiative by the Royal British Legion and the Co-operative Society saw the paper flowers handed in at Co-op stores for a number of weeks following Remembrance Sunday last year.
Park 'not an option' for hospital site
BBC Radio Jersey
The Constable of St Helier is trying to block future plans to build Jersey's new hospital on The People's Park.
States members could decide today whether to scrap the existing Gloucester Street site.
It could lead to them considering other options such as Overdale, the waterfront or The People's Park.
"I think it's important that we have the debate about the importance of open space in a developing St Helier," Constable Simon Crowcroft said.
Last time the park was put forward it sparked a protests from islanders who wanted it to be left as it is.
"[It's] so that people realise that even if People's Park is the best location for the new hospital, it simply isn't available," Constable Crowcroft added.
Sala died of head and body injuries, post-mortem finds
Andrew Plant
BBC Points West reporter
A post-mortem examination has found that the footballer Emiliano Sala died from head and body injuries.
The 28-year-old, who had just signed for Cardiff City, died when the light aircraft he was travelling in came down in the English Channel last month.
His body was identified by a fingerprint expert after being recovered from the scene more than two weeks after his plane disappeared.
A pathologist said he died after injuries to his head and body.
The inquest into Mr Sala's death has been adjourned for at least six months.
Air accident investigators are still trying to establish what caused the plane to crash.
Pilot David Ibbotson's body has still not been found.