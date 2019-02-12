Channel Islands Live: 12 February

The GSPCA said it had an "incredible" response to its donation request for blankets and towels.

Last weekend, the St Martins Scouts arrived with a large bag of towels and linen, it said.

Manager, Steve Byrne said he was "so thankful" as with 500 animals in their care, the volume of bedding they go through is very high.

"Our stores have been filled to the ceilings and we are so thankful to everyone that has been so kind," he said.